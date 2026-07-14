Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks meeting over E20; demands pure petrol option at fuel stations

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns over E20 petrol, requesting that options for pure and E20 petrol be made available at fuel stations, with lower prices for ethanol-blended petrol. Kejriwal said customers should have the choice to buy either pure petrol or E20 petrol at fuel stations. (ANI/@arvindkejriwal/X)

In a letter to the PM, Kejriwal said he wanted to explain the technical issues and the feedback he received from people related to the matter during his proposed meeting.

Kejriwal said customers should have the choice to buy either pure petrol or E20 petrol at fuel stations.

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"If someone wants pure petrol, they should get that option and those wanting E20 should also have that choice," he said.