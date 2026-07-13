Kejriwal Alleges E20 Petrol Is Damaging Vehicles, Urges Centre to Offer Consumer Choice

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that E20-blended petrol is causing mechanical problems in vehicles and reducing fuel efficiency, urging the Centre to provide consumers with the option of choosing between E20 and conventional petrol. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal interacts with mechanics and vehicle owners at a service centre in Delhi while discussing concerns related to E20-blended petrol. (Hindustan Times)

The remarks came after Kejriwal visited a vehicle service centre in Delhi, where he interacted with mechanics and vehicle owners regarding the impact of ethanol-blended fuel.

According to Kejriwal, mechanics at the service centre reported a rise in complaints related to fuel pumps, injectors and engine performance since the wider rollout of E20 petrol. He claimed that several vehicle owners had reported reduced mileage and increased maintenance expenses.

During the visit, Kejriwal interacted with mechanics who alleged that vehicles were arriving at workshops more frequently with fuel system-related issues. He also spoke to owners of cars and two-wheelers who claimed that their vehicles were consuming more fuel than before.

Referring to one vehicle owner’s experience, Kejriwal said a car that previously delivered around 22 kilometres per litre was now providing significantly lower mileage. He also cited claims that some vehicle owners had been required to replace fuel injectors and other components more frequently.

Later, Kejriwal visited a petrol pump and interacted with customers, several of whom alleged that their vehicles' fuel efficiency had declined after the introduction of E20 petrol. Some customers also expressed concerns about maintenance costs and vehicle performance.

Kejriwal said the government should allow consumers to decide which fuel they want to use. “Those who prefer E20 petrol should have access to it, while those who want conventional petrol should also be given that option,” he said.

Government's Position on E20 Fuel The Centre has promoted ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security and support farmers through higher demand for agricultural feedstock. The government has stated that E20 fuel is compatible with vehicles designed and certified for such blends and forms a key component of India's biofuel roadmap.

Automobile manufacturers and government agencies have also been conducting awareness campaigns regarding E20-compatible vehicles as the country moves towards higher ethanol blending targets.