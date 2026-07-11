‘My vehicle has never faced any issue’: BJP MP defends E20, admits mileage drop

Amid the huge uproar over the rollout of E20 petrol, in which 20 per cent ethanol is blended with petrol, BJP leader and member of parliament Brij Lal has said that he has faced no issues using the blended fuel in his vehicle and went on to say that those opposing it are against the country's development and are controlled by foreign powers. The Centre has maintained that ethanol blending in India has been carried out gradually. (X/@ANINewsUP)

"E20 petrol is safe. A narrative is being created, and a lobby is working against it. The Ministry has issued a clarification. I too own a vehicle, and I use the same fuel, but my vehicle has never faced any issues," Lal told news agency ANI.

Lal said E20 petrol would help reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil while admitting that it does reduce mileage slightly.

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"Mileage indeed drops by 3-4 per cent, but this will save a lot of money for the country. We import 80 per cent of our fuel, and by blending 20 per cent ethanol, we will be able to save the money that goes abroad," he said.

Lal added that the criticism surrounding the blended petrol is nothing but a politically motivated campaign by those who do not want the country's development. "Those who are opposing it are against the development of the country and are being controlled by foreign powers. E20 petrol is safe," he said.