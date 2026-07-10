Govt says E25 only being tested for now: All your questions on ethanol-blended fuel answered

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that any move to E25 petrol — a blend of 25% ethanol with petrol — remains under evaluation, and that the government has not taken a decision on its rollout. India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol by the end of 2025, five years ahead of schedule. (Representative image)

Speaking in New Delhi, Puri said ongoing tests would need to be completed and their findings discussed with vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders before any shift beyond the current E20 blend was considered, ANI reported.

The clarification comes amid a sustained backlash against E20, the 20% ethanol blend that has become India’s default petrol grade. Commuters and opposition politicians — including Karnataka Congress chief BK Hariprasad and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal — have said the fuel has reduced mileage and pushed up repair costs, and have questioned why pump prices have not fallen despite a blend that is supposed to be cheaper to produce than pure petrol.

The government has maintained that E20 is safe for compliant vehicles, citing extensive testing by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and carmakers.

What are biofuels? Biofuels are made from biomass, typically crops such as corn, sugarcane, soybeans and palm oil, rather than fossil fuels such as oil. In the transport sector, they are blended into fuels as a cleaner-burning alternative, though they can also be used for power generation, heating and aviation.

Ethanol is made by fermenting sugars or starches from corn and sugarcane using yeast, before being distilled to fuel-grade purity.

Where has India reached in its ethanol blending programme? The Centre achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending (E20) in petrol by the end of 2025, five years ahead of its original schedule. It started out with 1.5% in 2014. Since April 1 this year, India rolled out E20 at all pumps in the country.

Also read: Ethanol blending in fuel: What Brazil does, and where other countries stand

What does E20 petrol actually mean? E20 means petrol that contains 80% petrol and 20% ethanol. Similarly,

E10 = 10% ethanol, 90% petrol

E85 = 85% ethanol, 15% petrol

E100 = Nearly 100% ethanol Does E20 reduce mileage, damage cars? Higher ethanol content is slightly less energy-dense than fuels, which means the vehicle may run fewer miles per gallon. The decline in mileage depends on the percentage content of ethanol, for instance, E5 may have a lower impact on mileage compared to E15, E20, E85, and so on.

The government has maintained that the decline in mileage is slight, India's ethanol blending programme is tried-and-tested, and E20 does not damage compliant vehicles.

Can a commuter get 100% petrol instead of E20? There is currently no retail option to buy completely ethanol-free petrol across India.

Which cars in India are E20 compatible? All cars manufactured in India from April 1, 2023, are required to be E20 compliant, in line with government norms. But there may be some that are assembled in India that may not be equipped to run on E20.

How can you check if your vehicle is E20 compliant? Most manufacturers print E20 compatibility on a sticker near the fuel tank cap, and list it under the fuel specifications section of the owner’s manual. Where neither is available, dealerships and authorised service centres can confirm compatibility using the vehicle’s registration number or chassis number.

As a general rule, cars manufactured from April 2023 onwards are supposed to be E20 compliant.

Also read: 'Will company compensate if…': Kejriwal's letter to Maruti, Toyota and Hero on E20 fuel policy