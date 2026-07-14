Supreme Court seeks status report over alleged assault of Delhi lawyer

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Delhi Police regarding the alleged assault of a lawyer at his home last week and a threat he received for refusing to withdraw a case he filed against his politically influential assailants. The lawyer, Pankaj Sharma, alleged police inaction even as he sustained grievous injuries. The Supreme Court directed the police to ensure the lawyer is not harmed. (HT PHOTO)

A Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant-led bench sought a report on the investigation and whether any action was taken on the subsequent complaint about the threat. It asked an officer not below the rank of deputy police commissioner to file the report and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The bench directed the police to ensure Sharma is not harmed.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh, who made an urgent mention of the matter, said Sharma was assaulted on July 11, and a first information report (FIR) was registered the same day at Delhi’s Model Town police station. “He is a Supreme Court lawyer staying in Delhi, having 11 years of practice. If this is what happens to him, how will a common citizen be safe?” Singh asked.

Singh told the court that Sharma suffered eight stitches on the head. He added that the assailants again came to his home and threatened him to withdraw the case the next day

Attorney general R Venkataramani described the incident as “serious” and echoed Singh. He urged the court to issue notice and seek the Delhi Police’s response.

In his petition, Sharma said that the accused are politically influential and the police initially refused to register an FIR. He added that the FIR was eventually registered only for assault and house trespass, even as he suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sharma accused the Delhi Police of working under the influence of the accused, a local politician. He said the police were neither taking suitable action against the culprits nor providing security to him, though the accused again tried to assault him and his family on July 12.

Sharma said that the investigating officer ought to have invoked sections 109 (attempt to murder), 117 and 118(2) (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Monday, the SCBA passed a resolution and wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner condemning the alleged assault. It sought action against the accused and protection for Sharma.

Sharma’s petition alleged that the police have failed to take action despite SCBA’s intervention. It added that the police inaction violates his right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution’s Article 21. Sharma sought the court’s intervention and direction to the police to take suitable action.