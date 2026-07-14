India summons senior-most Iranian diplomat after Indian sailor killed in Strait of Hormuz

An Indian sailor was killed and eight seafarers, including six Indian nationals, were injured when two oil tankers were targeted by Iranian missiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, prompting the external affairs ministry to summon the senior-most Iranian diplomat for a formal protest over the incident. Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday (AP)

The Emirati oil tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were “targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters”, the defence ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on social media. Track July 14 Iran war news updates

“‎The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries,” the defence ministry said. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The attack also caused fires that damaged both tankers. The fires were later brought under control.

Mohammad Javad Hosseini summoned Hours later, Iranian deputy chief of mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini was summoned to the external affairs ministry, where the joint secretary heading the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division, Anand Prakash, lodged a strong protest over the incident.

The summoning was conducted in full public view, with TV news crews covering the arrival of the Iranian diplomat, unlike in other recent such incidents. Anger has grown on the Indian side over Iranian attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew members.

Tuesday's attacks came two days after an Iranian attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy left an Indian crew member missing.

Fourteen Indians have died in West Asia since Israel and the US’s attacks on Iran on February 28 triggered a conflict.

‎The UAE defence ministry condemned the “blatant attack”, describing it as a “serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region”.

“The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests,” the defence ministry said.

‎The UAE remains on the “highest level of readiness and preparedness to address any threats”, and is taking all necessary measures to respond decisively to “any attempt to undermine the security and stability of the country”.

On Sunday, India condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy and repeated its call for the de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of negotiations for a diplomatic solution that ensures peace and stability in the region.

Ten other Indian seafarers on GFS Galaxy were rescued after the vessel was targeted by Iranian forces off the coast of Oman.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

India has also expressed deep concern over recent attacks and escalating tensions in West Asia after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month for a ceasefire with Iran was “over” following Iranian attacks on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

India, which was hit hard when the West Asia conflict disrupted oil, gas and fertiliser supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, has doubled down on its message for a return to dialogue and diplomacy as tensions soared, threatening the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US.