Woman, 2 children found dead in Andhra village; cops probe murder-suicide angle

A 28-year-old woman and her two young children were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Tuesday morning, with police suspecting a case of murder and suicide. Representational image.

An official at Vinukonda police station said the incident occurred at Vithamrajupalli village in Vinukonda rural mandal late Monday night while the woman’s husband, who works as a driver of a milk delivery van, was away on duty.

According to preliminary police investigations, the woman is suspected to have killed her two sons before taking her own life, apparently following prolonged domestic problems.

“There is a brief note, supposedly written by her, which stated that nobody was responsible for her decision to kill her children and for her death,” the police official said.

Preliminary inquiries with local residents revealed that the couple had reportedly been facing marital discord for some time, with frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

“Apparently, the husband is an alcohol addict and has been neglecting his family, leading to persistent disputes between him and his wife,” the police official said.

Police are questioning the husband to ascertain whether any argument or incident on Monday night may have preceded the deaths.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the deaths, which will be established during the investigation,” the official said.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination. The investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.