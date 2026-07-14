Delhi riots were ‘anti-Hindu massacre’: BJP after Tahir Hussain's conviction in IB staffer's murder case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday reacted to the conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Poonawalla claimed that the verdict made it clear that the violence was an "anti-Hindu massacre." A Delhi court convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, (File Photo/PTI) These remarks come a day after the Karkardooma Court in Delhi convicted Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of the IB official. Also Read | Kin of IB officer killed in 2020 Delhi riots want ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain, other convicts hanged Tahir Hussain's conviction Reacting to the court's verdict, Poonawalla alleged that the 2020 Delhi riots constituted an "anti-Hindu massacre" and accused the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and their "ecosystem" of being involved. "Today, it has become clear that the riots in Delhi were an 'anti-Hindu massacre'... It is unfortunate that the Congress, AAP, and their entire ecosystem were involved in this. At the time, Tahir Hussain was a very senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party; he used to associate with senior party leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh... This implies that AAP also attempts to cover up this entire 'anti-Hindu massacre'... These are the very people who shield rioters and terrorists... This is not merely a punishment for Tahir Hussain, but a conviction of this entire ecosystem," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra also criticised the 2020 violence. “The conspiracy was to block roads, selectively target and kill Hindus, and ultimately force them to leave the area. The murder of Ankit Sharma was one part of that conspiracy, and Tahir Hussain has now been convicted in the case. However, many others were involved,” Mishra said, as per PTI. "Those who defended Umar Khalid, sought to shield Tahir Hussain, and attempted to distort the truth about the Delhi riots must also be held accountable. Tahir Hussain is only one actor; justice against those he calls the masterminds is still pending in the courts and, ultimately, in God’s court," the minister added.