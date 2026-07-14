No gaming PC? No problem: NVIDIA GeForce NOW is finally open to everyone in India

Gamers, the wait is over! Nvidia's cloud-based gaming service, the Nvidia GeForce NOW, is finally being made available to all interested users in India. The service was first introduced in India in beta mode back in April this year. Now, after almost four months of testing, the gaming service is out of beta and being made available to all interested users. Which means, no more waitlist and no more limited passes. The Nvidia GeForce NOW will be available to all users in India starting July 15. (Nvidia) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What is Nvidia GeForce Now? For the unversed, the Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming service that doesn't require users to own a sophisticated gaming console or a high-end gaming PC to play AAA titles. Instead, it uses cloud to deliver real-time gameplay to users' laptop, desktop, Mac, Chromebook, SHIELD TV, select Samsung and LG TVs, iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Steam Deck, VR headsets, and more.

At the moment, this service offers over 4,500 ready-to-play and install-to-play gaming titles to its subscribers. Its library includes popular titles like Counter-Strike 2, Resident Evil: Requiem, PRAGMATA and more. Nvidia says that the install-to-play titles are supported through NVIDIA NVMesh cloud storage technology, which allows GeForce NOW-supported Steam games to download directly into cloud storage, which in turn mirrors the experience of having them on a local PC.

In addition to that, users can also connect their existing gaming accounts from platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, Battle.net, Gaijin and GOG to this service, to get access to all of their favourite titles in one place without having to worry about buying dedicated hardware.

Furthermore, the availability of gaming titles through the cloud lets users pick up their games where you left off on any supported device. This in turn makes it easier for interested gamers to play the gaming titles of their choice on the go.

What are the top features of the Nvidia GeForce Now? Here are the top features of Nvidia's new launched gaming service in India:

- GeForce NOW in India is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs built on the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture.

- Nvidia says that these servers deliver up to 62 teraflops of compute performance with a 48GB frame buffer.

- The Ultimate tier of the Nvidia GeForce Now unlocks NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology with Multi-Frame Generation, which supports streaming resolutions of up to 5K at 120 frames per second.

- This service also gives users access to NVIDIA's Reflex technology, which brings click-to-pixel response times below 30 milliseconds with support for up to 1080p at 360 fps.

- GeForce NOW also gets a Cinematic-Quality Streaming mode, which combines AV1 encoding, AI video enhancement, 4:4:4 chroma and 10-bit HDR support to produce crisp text, accurate colour and fine detail regardless of screen type or network conditions.

What are the minimum requirements for running Nvidia GeForce Now? Here are the minimum hardware requirements for running the Nvidia GeForce Now:

- A 64-bit version of Windows 10 or later

- A dual core x86 or x64 CPU at 2.0GHz or faster Or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Arm processor

- 4GB of system memory

- GPU that supports DirectX 11 or later

Here are the minimum internet requirements for running the Nvidia GeForce Now:

- A hardwired Ethernet connection, or a router with a 5 GHz WiFi connection

- 15 Mbps for HD resolutions at up to 60 FPS or 25 Mbps for FHD resolutions at 60 FPS or 35 Mbps for UW QHD & QHD resolutions at 120 FPS or 45 Mbps for 4K resolutions at 120 FPS or 55 Mbps for QHD & FHD resolutions at 240 & 360 FPS or 65 Mbps for 5K resolutions at 120 FPS

Nvidia GeForce Now pricing and availability As far as the availability is concerned, the service will be available to all gamers in India starting 7:30AM on July 15.

As far as the pricing is concerned, starting July 15, gamers will be able to sign up for the Performance tier at ₹999 per month and the Ultimate tier for ₹1,999 per month. Interested gamers will also be able to opt for Day passes that will be available at ₹399 and ₹799 for the Performance and Ultimate tiers, respectively.

Nvidia says that the Early pass holders will receive a one-time 20% discount on the first three months of the recurring membership once their existing pass expires. Additionally, the company says that eligible members will receive details about their offer via email. Once the members receive the offer, they will have one week to redeem it.

As far as storage is concerned, members will be able to expand their cloud storage with persistent storage add-ons for ₹299 per month for 200GB, ₹499 per month for 500GB, and ₹799 per month for 1TB space. That said, Ultimate and Performance members will receive 100GB of single-session cloud storage at no additional cost on subscribing to the service.

Lastly, Nvidia has also confirmed that GeForce NOW also now supports UPI payments, which will give gamers across India a fast and convenient way to purchase memberships and day passes.

Also Read: No Xbox, No PS5: NVIDIA GeForce NOW makes premium gaming cheaper in India