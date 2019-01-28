Ranbir Kapoor wants Shah Rukh Khan to plays a police officer so that he can be his constable. Watch hilarious video

The annual Umang 2019 festival brought Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan together on stage and the actors were left wondering why they never played a cop’s role in their career. Umang is a benefit organised for the Mumbai Police, which has Bollywood stars in attendance.

Ranbir also said he got a reality check after he delivered a ‘dabba’ at the box office. A policeman stopped his car and after clicking a selfie with the actor, gave him a half hour lecture on how he is choosing the wrong kind of films. The policeman even gave him a career advice that he should now play the role of a policeman on screen.

Shah Rukh then asked Ranbir since when he has been working in films, to which the actor replied he has been in Bollywood for a decade now. “I have been working since 26 years and haven’t got the chance to play a policeman till now. So, I will play a policeman first, then it will be your turn,” replied Shah Rukh. Ranbir then said that when SRK gets to play a police officer on screen, he is ready to play his constable.

Shah Rukh has played a cameo in Ranbir’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. At Umang, Shah Rukh performed with his Zero co-star Katrina Kaif and was also joined by Ranbir’s girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. Ranbir was later spotted posing for pictures with Alia.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Shah Rukh was to be seen in the Rakesh Sharma biopic but is rumoured to have opted out of the project.

