Ranveer Singh can’t stop sending kisses to wife Deepika Padukone while on Kapil Sharma Show. Watch

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently busy with the promotions of their film Gully Boy and visited The Kapil Sharma Show to reach out to the small screen audience. Ranveer had opened the new season for Kapil with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan and this is his second appearance on the show. After telling host Kapil Sharma in the earlier episode that Deepika considers him her brother, the Padmaavat actor continued to tease him with a mention of his wife.

A small video of the show shoot has surfaced on the internet and shows how Kapil introduces the Gully Boy actors to the audience. While Alia looks all excited and greets the viewers, Ranveer is seen lost in a video chat, even sending kisses to the caller. He later acknowledges Kapil’s welcome and tells the audience that he was talking to their ‘Bhabhi’.

He is in a call with his beautiful wife ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ls97d2VXxR — ғᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ | ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ (@i_fa6oma7) February 5, 2019

Ranveer and Deepika had also attended Kapil Sharma’s wedding reception in Mumbai and had danced their hearts out at the event.

The actor never falls short for words while talking about Deepika and also wrote her a heartwarming note on her, which was published on her recently launched website. The long note ends with his words, “I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is truly…the light of my life.”

Ranveer has gone all out for the promotions of Gully Boy and has been making headlines for his love for crowd surfing. The actor was recently called out for his careless attitude as he ended up hurting a few fans with his unforeseen jump in the crowd at the Lakme Fashion Week. Ranveer performed his rap numbers from Gully Boy and went on to dive into the crowd at the grand finale of the fashion event.

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:56 IST