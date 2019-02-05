Have you seen these latest pics of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput?

Bollywood is back to doing what it does best — promoting films and stars going about their regular business. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been promoting Gully Boy while Sonchiriya’s cast -- Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar -- too have begun promoting their film. Alia was seen at the episode shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 3 with Ranveer.

With Vicky Kaushal’s Uri refusing to slow down, the team is obviously in a mood to celebrate. The main cast including Vicky, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina met to celebrate the success of the film.

At the gym were seen Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Shahid and pretty wife Mira Rajput were spotted at Soho House too on Monday evening.

Airport too was a busy place with Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spotted there. Badhai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra too was spotted in Mumbai while Preity Zinta visited B Blunt in Bandra. Yami Gautam too was seen in Khar.

Alia Bhatt promotes Gully Boy at Super Dancer Chapter 3.

Yami Gautam spotted in Khar.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor at Soho House.

Airport diaries: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Uri success bash saw Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in attendance.

Sonchiriya cast Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput promote their film.

Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora at gym on Tuesday.

Priety Zinta spotted at B Blunt In Bandra.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 17:22 IST