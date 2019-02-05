Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: As Aishwarya wishes her ‘baby’, here are their 10 happiest pics with Aaradhya, Amitabh, Jaya

Abhishek Bachchan turns 43 on Tuesday and among those wishing in his birthday was wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In an adorable post, which has a baby picture of Abhishek, Aishwarya calls him her baby forever. Sharing two pictures, she wrote: “always...My Baby??HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY.”

Abhishek has had a great life with his family. Together, Abhishek and Aishwarya remain one of the most popular star couples of Bollywood. He has enjoyed vacations with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. They recently went on a beach vacation and even to Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding functions. They danced the night away with their friends and their cute videos went viral.

Born to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, being in the limelight comes naturally to Abhishek, though in his growing up years, his parents ensured that his life was far removed from the arclights. He studied at boarding schools and went to college abroad but returned to join films. His career thus far has been a mixed bag with character-backed projects like Yuva, Guru and more recent Manmarziyaan giving him much acclaim.

He remains one of the most visible faces in Bollywood and along with his sister Shweta Bachchan, one of the most popular star kids. Small wonder, Koffee with Karan 6’s episode was one of the more engaging ones. He also is one of the more articulate actors in Bollywood, as is evident in his many interviews.

On work front, the talented actor had a great last year and is looking at an even better year ahead. Abhishek returned to the big screen after two years with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. He played the mature and brooding Robbie in the film and his performance was lauded by critics and audiences alike. He was also a part of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He voiced Bagheera in the Hindi version of the film.

In 2019, he will make his web series debut with Breathe. He will be seen with Amit Sadh in the second season of the show. The Raavan actor said he is looking forward to what is going to happen next. “I am very hungry... I am very excited to see what more can be done, how to explore new horizons,” he told IANS in an interview.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says girls like Alia Bhatt send her their trailers, but Bollywood doesn’t reciprocate favours

To celebrate his birthday, here are 10 happiest family pictures of Abhishek with his family, including Aishwarya, Aaradhya, sister Shweta, father Amitabh and mother Jaya. Check them out:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 08:45 IST