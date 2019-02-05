Ranveer Singh jumps into a crowd of fans, hurts a few

Actor Ranveer Singh’s excited energy can be very infectious but also a little dangerous at times. The Gully Boy star was at a Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on Sunday where he was performing to the songs of the upcoming film. After completing his set, Ranveer jumped into the crowd in a bid to do something cool for his fans. However, he ended up hurting a few.

A news report in Mid-day shows pictures from the event in which a few women can be seen lying on the floor after taking a fall. One is even seen tending to her hurt head. “Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics,” wrote a Twitter user, sharing the news clipping online. “Tbh, I was there I wouldn’t have tried to catch you. Humpty would have suffered a great fall,” wrote another.

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

Also read: Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya wishes her ‘baby’

He carried out a similar crowdsurfing antic at the music launch of Gully Boy. He ended his performance by launching himself into a sea of crowd, who then chased him to the exit. Ranveer also recently climbed the terrace of Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre to promote his film Simmba and danced on the roof for the crowd.

Ranveer Singh jumps in the crowd during the launch of the upcoming musical drama Hindi film Gully Boy in Mumbai. (AFP)

Ranveer Singh at the roof of Gaiety Galaxy movie theatre. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer’s Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will release on February 14.

Ranveer, along with rapper Naezy and co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, performed on the songs Apna Time Aayega and Asli Hip Hop from the film at the final day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. “It was a very unique show. Our film is all about music and music was at the heart of our show. There were great performances, live music and the entire gang has authentic rappers. They contributed to every bit of the film,” Ranveer said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:39 IST