Barron Trump ‘is a sad kid’, White House insider's pal makes bombshell claims about First son
TikTok influencer Juliet the Band claims Barron Trump feels neglected by his father, President Trump, due to his busy schedule.
A TikTok influencer has made shocking claims about the parental dynamics between Melania Trump and her spouse President Donald Trump with their sole child Barron Trump.
The TikTok user, known as Juliet the Band, stated that a friend of her sister was an aide to Melania, 56, during the 80-year-old president's initial term in the White House.
TikTok creator claims WH insider described Barron's relationship with his parents to her
In a recent TikTok video, the creator recounted the narrative of a purported assistant who allegedly described Barron's relationship with his parents to her. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of TikToker's claims.
“In one of my previous videos, I told you guys that she was able to get us in to do a private tour of the White House, which was amazing,” the TikTok creator said in a video, Irish Star reported. “She told me this particular thing about Barron while we were on the tour.”
She went on to clarify that while participating in the unplanned tour, she noticed the Rose Garden located outside the Oval Office, which she stated Trump could see directly. Additionally, the TikToker pointed out that during Trump's first term, the Rose Garden had a greater abundance of grass and greenery.
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Barron Trump always trying to get his dad’s attention
“Barron likes to spend a lot of time out there,” referring to the activities Barron participated in during Trump's initial term in the White House from 2016 to 2020.
“Like, mostly he plays Fortnite, goes to school, and then he’ll, like, go out in this grassy area and, like, tap around a soccer ball or, you know, just do sports. He’s always trying to get his dad’s attention out there,” she said.
Additionally, she asserted that during Barron's childhood, he frequently tried to engage his father in activities or play, but Trump was preoccupied with his presidential duties.
She remarked that Barron would often "tap on the window of the Oval Office" in an effort to capture Trump's attention while he played outside on the lawn, mentioning that a friend of hers commented, "it’s actually really sad. Like, he’s kind of a sad kid."
Barron Trump and Melania's relationship
Observations from photographs and videos depicting Barron in close proximity to Melania have led many to believe that he has consistently shared a deeper connection with his mother, suggesting they have prioritized their relationship despite her demanding work commitments.
She stated that the assistant conveyed to her, “His mom’s not around a lot. Like, I’m constantly working with her. They both have very busy schedules that are very separate from one another.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More