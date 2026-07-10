Barron Trump ‘is a sad kid’, White House insider's pal makes bombshell claims about First son

A TikTok influencer has made shocking claims about the parental dynamics between Melania Trump and her spouse President Donald Trump with their sole child Barron Trump. A TikTok influencer shares claims about Barron Trump's dynamic with his parents, alleging he often sought Donald Trump's attention while playing outside. (AP)

The TikTok user, known as Juliet the Band, stated that a friend of her sister was an aide to Melania, 56, during the 80-year-old president's initial term in the White House.

TikTok creator claims WH insider described Barron's relationship with his parents to her In a recent TikTok video, the creator recounted the narrative of a purported assistant who allegedly described Barron's relationship with his parents to her. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of TikToker's claims.

“In one of my previous videos, I told you guys that she was able to get us in to do a private tour of the White House, which was amazing,” the TikTok creator said in a video, Irish Star reported. “She told me this particular thing about Barron while we were on the tour.”

She went on to clarify that while participating in the unplanned tour, she noticed the Rose Garden located outside the Oval Office, which she stated Trump could see directly. Additionally, the TikToker pointed out that during Trump's first term, the Rose Garden had a greater abundance of grass and greenery.

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Barron Trump always trying to get his dad’s attention “Barron likes to spend a lot of time out there,” referring to the activities Barron participated in during Trump's initial term in the White House from 2016 to 2020.

“Like, mostly he plays Fortnite, goes to school, and then he’ll, like, go out in this grassy area and, like, tap around a soccer ball or, you know, just do sports. He’s always trying to get his dad’s attention out there,” she said.

Additionally, she asserted that during Barron's childhood, he frequently tried to engage his father in activities or play, but Trump was preoccupied with his presidential duties.

She remarked that Barron would often "tap on the window of the Oval Office" in an effort to capture Trump's attention while he played outside on the lawn, mentioning that a friend of hers commented, "it’s actually really sad. Like, he’s kind of a sad kid."

Barron Trump and Melania's relationship Observations from photographs and videos depicting Barron in close proximity to Melania have led many to believe that he has consistently shared a deeper connection with his mother, suggesting they have prioritized their relationship despite her demanding work commitments.

She stated that the assistant conveyed to her, “His mom’s not around a lot. Like, I’m constantly working with her. They both have very busy schedules that are very separate from one another.”