Trump's remarks on Mitch McConnell's health spark buzz as MAGA seeks proof of life, ‘pathological liar’

President Donald Trump has declined to validate the Republican assertions regarding Mitch McConnell's well-being. President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked about Donald Trump's health. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

On Wednesday, Trump was questioned about McConnell's health or if he has spoken to the Senator on Wednesday, Trump stated that he was unaware of the current state of the ailing 84-year-old Republican senator.

“No, I have no—I have no idea,” Trump stated while on Air Force One, adding: “I have no idea how he’s doing.”

Meanwhile, several people reacted to Trump's statement with one writing on X: “Trump is apparently the only one not to take call with the turtle."

“Of course he has no idea! Nobody does! That or he's lying and does know something but refuses to say!” another commented.

“That’s how you know they are all LYING.. it’s the easiest thing trump does .. a pathological liar,” a third X user said.

Mocking Trump, a fifth person said, "I have no idea but I will call Xi and find out."

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