Trump's remarks on Mitch McConnell's health spark buzz as MAGA seeks proof of life, ‘pathological liar’
McConnell's health status remains ambiguous as he continues hospitalization. Trump was recently questioned about the Senator's well-being.
President Donald Trump has declined to validate the Republican assertions regarding Mitch McConnell's well-being.
On Wednesday, Trump was questioned about McConnell's health or if he has spoken to the Senator on Wednesday, Trump stated that he was unaware of the current state of the ailing 84-year-old Republican senator.
“No, I have no—I have no idea,” Trump stated while on Air Force One, adding: “I have no idea how he’s doing.”
Meanwhile, several people reacted to Trump's statement with one writing on X: “Trump is apparently the only one not to take call with the turtle."
“Of course he has no idea! Nobody does! That or he's lying and does know something but refuses to say!” another commented.
“That’s how you know they are all LYING.. it’s the easiest thing trump does .. a pathological liar,” a third X user said.
Mocking Trump, a fifth person said, "I have no idea but I will call Xi and find out."
Also Read: Mitch McConnel health: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sends letter to hospitalized Senator, makes major appeal
Here's what Mitch McConnell's team has said on his health
McConnell's team has shared limited information regarding his health status, as he has been hospitalized for over three weeks.
The management of his enigmatic medical crisis, which a 911 call characterized as a heart attack, has raised significant concerns, prompting some to request a proof of life video from his office featuring the veteran lawmaker.
However, McConnell's team has declined to comply, consistently releasing the same statement asserting that he is continuing his recovery in the hospital and he “continues to improve,” and is supposedly “working closely with his staff.”
McConnell's team is headed by his long-time, media-shy assistant Terry Carmack, who is projected to earn over $226,000 this year.
Amid the rising need for information this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Whip John Barrasso, and Scott Jennings, a former aide to McConnell now serving as a CNN panelist, have all stated that they have had discussions with the octogenarian senator.
McConnell's team accused of ‘cover-up’
They each report having had a phone conversation lasting approximately 20 minutes with McConnell from his hospital room, characterizing him as engaged and keen to return to the Senate. All three noted that they discussed various policies, including those related to Iran, Ukraine, and defense spending.
However, their reassurances have been received with doubt from both political parties, with some alleging that McConnell's team is engaging in a "cover-up."
The disclosure that even the president is unaware of the situation regarding McConnell—a current senator and one of the most prominent members of the GOP—will undoubtedly intensify concerns about his absence and increase demands for "proof of life."
Although the GOP Senate leadership may assert that they are in communication with McConnell, other Republicans contend that they remain as uninformed as the general public.
“Many of us aren’t speaking about Mitch McConnell’s condition because we know nothing about his condition,” MAGA Sen. Mike Lee stated on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More