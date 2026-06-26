Who is Brooke George? British TikTok influencer faces death penalty for killing her boyfriend in Dubai

A British TikTok influencer is facing serious charges in Dubai after being accused of killing her boyfriend which she says she acted in self-defense. Here is what we know about her and the case. Brooke George is a British TikTok influencer who has been charged with murdering her boyfriend. (Instagram/ @radhastirling)

Who is Brooke George? 23-year-old Brooke George, who is from Gravesend in Kent, is a TikTok influencer who was arrested in the early hours of 22 June and has since been charged with premeditated murder in connection with the death of a man she had travelled to Dubai to visit.

According to the BBC, George previously worked at John Lewis. She is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, whom she met online and was in a relationship with. If convicted under UAE law, she could face the death penalty.

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What happened to Brooke George in Dubai? Campaign group Detained in Dubai, which is supporting George and her family, says that she acted in self-defense after allegedly being assaulted by her partner inside their apartment.

According to the BBC, the group said that George claimed she picked up a knife to defend herself during a violent attack by her partner. Radha Stirling who is a chief executive of Detained in Dubai, said George had described her first trip to Dubai as “the time of my life” but claimed the relationship became abusive during her second visit.

Stirling said George claimed her partner became “increasingly controlling and abusive.” She alleged that he punched her, took away her passport and later attacked her again at their apartment while she was trying to leave Dubai. Stirling added that George said she “feared for her life and, reaching for a kitchen knife within her grasp, acted in self-defense.”

While being held at Bur Dubai Police Station, George has alleged being forced to strip naked in front of male officers, without a female officer present which she said was “deeply humiliating and distressing,” Detained in Dubai said, as per the BBC.