Ranveer Singh sets the ramp on fire with his live rap performance at the Lakme Fashion Week. See pics, video

Actor Ranveer Singh, who plays a rapper in the upcoming film Gully Boy, has gone all out for the promotions of the movie. After delivering back to back power-packed performances at various events, the actor went on to perform at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week that concluded on Sunday. The Padmaavat actor has rapped quite a few songs such as Asli Hip Hop, Meri Gully Mein, Doori and Ek Hee Raasta in the film and performed a few of them live for the audience. Not only this, he also dived into the crowd as the paparazzi clicked him in amazement.

The actor later shared a picture of his performance on Instagram with the caption, “Smack Talk karte karte Ramp Walk karte ladke #gullyboy.” And among the first ones to react was none other than Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu, who commented, “@ranveersingh killing it.”

The actor had also enthralled his fans with his live act at the Gully Boy music launch along with co-star Alia Bhatt. He went on to perform live on January 27 at Mumbai Police’s Umang event and soon after, he flew to perform at a private event in Rajasthan.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is inspired from the lives of Mumbai-based rappers such as Divine and Naezy. The film is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Ranveer had said, “When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character.”

He had added, “It’s a coming together of too many things that are very dear to me. It has rap, hip-hop music which I loved since I was a kid and it is set in my motherland Mumbai.”

