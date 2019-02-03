Kapil Sharma hosts third wedding reception in Delhi, performs with Mika, dances with Sohail Khan. See inside pics

After the multiple receptions that followed Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s Jodhpur wedding and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Italy wedding, it is now the turn of Kapil Sharma, who hosted his third wedding reception on Saturday, this time in Delhi. The comedian shared a picture with wife Ginni Chatrath ahead of the party and captioned it, “Celebrations are unstoppable.. need ur blessings #love #blessings #family #friends#delhi #reception #celebrations#gratitude @ginnichatrath.”

Decked up in a navy blue achkan, Kapil twinned with wife Ginni, who dazzled in an embroidered anarkali.

Videos and pictures from the reception show Kapil getting into the party mood by playing the drums, as singer Mika sings the party number Subah Hone Na De. Another video shows him shaking a leg with actor Sohail Khan. Among the other guests who attended the lavish gala were cricketer Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka, and the Ambassador Of France To India, Alexandre Ziegler.

An invite for the party had surfaced on the internet a few days ago. The actor had tied the knot in twin ceremonies as per Hindu and Sikh traditions on December 12 in Jalandhar. This was followed by a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14 which had several popular Punjabi singers and actors in attendance. He then went on to host a lavish reception in Mumbai on December 24 for the film fraternity. Everyone from Deepika, Ranveer, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar to Rekha had attended the star-studded party.

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Simmba team of Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan and director Rohit Shetty appeared on the season’s first episode. Salman Khan, who is also the producer of the show, arrived next and was accompanied by father Salim Khan and brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

In an interview to Hindustan Times ahead of his wedding, Kapil had said, “We had decided that we would get married but due to my hectic schedule, we couldn’t lock a date. My mum stays in Amritsar and worries about me. Now that I am getting married, I think it was destined. I feel marriage is an essential part in our lives as it brings stability. Then the next phase is parenthood, which is another important step in a person’s life. I have seen people change after marriage, as they want to go home to be with their wives or kids. I want to experience it all as well. Being a bachelor, having your fun is good but only for a while. Later, it becomes routine and then you look for stability. I feel marriage is the best thing to happen to me.”

