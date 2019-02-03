Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Tahira Kashyap add glamour to Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the positive reviews of her recent release Manikarnika though the film has now slowed down at the box office. As several controversies regarding her differences with co-director Krish continue to make headlines, the actor has chosen to enjoy the film’s success on her own. The actor just returned from her quick Switzerland vacation and went on to walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Kangana, who plays the queen of Jhansi in the film, looked no less royal as she sashayed down the ramp for designer Anushree Reddy in a lehenga.

Kangana Ranaut at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Rumoured couple Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh were also spotted at the event. The two came out to support the same designer. While Kalki will now be seen in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Jim was praised for his performance as Ranveer’s close aide in Padmaavat. Jim will now be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Photograph and the multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap was among the head turners at the event as she walked the ramp along with Kalki and Jim. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

Tahira Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Jim Sarbh at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

A host of many other Bollywood celebrities also added glamour to the ongoing fashion event. Malaika Arora, who was spotted sweating out at her yoga class during the day, walked the ramp in a backless gown.

Malaika Arora walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh, in Befikre set the ramp on fire in a red hot gown. Race 3 actor Daisy Shah, Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 actor Chitrangada Singh, Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde, Pataakha actor Sanya Malhotra, Shibani Dandekar also hit the ramp to show their support to various designers.

Chitrangada Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Chitrangada Singh at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 10:10 IST