Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Manikarnika row: Stop crying, jealousy won’t help you

Kangana Ranaut has broken her silence on the comments made against her by multiple people involved in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana was asked about the statements made by director Krish, writer Apurva Asrani and actors Sonu Sood and Mishti Chakraborty, and she said, “I would suggest Krish to take Sonu Sood, Mishti Chakraborty and Apurva Asrani and make a film to teach me a lesson.”

Krish has alleged that Manikarnika was snatched from his hands by Kangana, who took over directing duties after he had submitted his cut of the film. He has disputed Kangana’s claims that she has directed 70% of the final film. Asrani, who says he had experienced a similar situation on their film Simran, has tweeted about Kangana being a repeat offender. Mishti and Sonu Sood have voiced their disapproval for how their character were cut in the film. Sonu had left the project midway and was replaced by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Kangana told a reporter as she was exiting the Mumbai airport on Friday, “It is wrong of Krish to attack me like that. If he is right, then he can go ahead and prove it. Talking to the media won’t help him. Manikarnika is out and fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. The film is out there and nothing can be done about it. To all those people who are saying that my role has been cut or I have edited a scene, I would like to say that whatever place I have achieved, whether as an actor or 3 times National award winner or filmmaker, I have got it myself and my father hasn’t given it to me. Get this position on your own and by crying, it won’t help anyone.”

She added, “I have taken all the final decisions. If Krish left the film in my hands, then it is my prerogative as a director to take the final calls. And to all those who are struggling in life, they should take inspiration from me. They won’t get anything by feeling jealous or by attacking me.”

Kangana had been away on vacation in Switzerland following the film’s release, during which time her sister, Rangoli Chandel, had spoken on her behalf and attacked Krish on social media.

The film’s producer, Kamal Jain, recently took Kangana’s side in the feud, asserting that the decision to demote Krish was made by him and the studio.

Manikarnika has received positive reviews, although some have criticised the manner in which the supporting characters have been portrayed. The film has made more than Rs 60 crore at the box office.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 21:01 IST