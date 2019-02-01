Manikarnika producer defends Kangana Ranaut, says it was his decision to demote Krish

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi producer Kamal Jain has taken star Kangana Ranaut’s side in her feud with director Krish, who claims to have been removed from the film by Kangana, and alleges that she took credit for his work.

Jain told Pinkvilla that the decision to give a shared credit to both Kangana and Krish - although it is Kangana who receives the primary credit - was solely his and the studio’s. “It’s very sad how Krish is trying to claim credit for what he doesn’t deserve, it was mine and studio’s collective decision to give credits the way they are and to attack Kangana who stood by the film from beginning to end is very sad,” he said.

Jain continued that Kangana should be praised for not abandoning a ‘sinking ship’. “Whatever she did she could have not done without production and creative team’s consent, for Krish, he’s making it a media trial specifically after huge critical claim and box office success. This is a clear attempt to harm our film. Why doesn’t he go legal way if he is speaking the truth and prove his claims, we tried to handle this matter on every level nothing was done without informing him, its sad he chose to create this controversy at the stage.”

A still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Krish has said in multiple interviews that he was shut out of the film after Kangana raised some objections about his cut. After initially suggesting a few days of reshoots, he was told that Kangana would be directing the required additional material.

Also read: Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s sister tweets her WhatsApp chat with Krish, says actor is disturbed by conspiracies

Kangana later claimed to have directed 70% of the final film, which Krish disputes. “Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand,” he said, adding Kangana was rude over the phone and she “is rude all the time”.

Manikarnika has received positive reviews, and has made a healthy Rs 61 crore in six days of release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, its future depends on how well it performs in its second weekend.

