Krish shares testimonials from Manikarnika’s crew to prove Kangana Ranaut didn’t direct 70% of the movie

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi has shared a host of screenshots of his chats with the crew of Manikarnika to prove that actor Kangana Ranaut did not indeed shoot a majority of the film. He shared testimonials from the film’s editor, assistant director and a technician who supported his claims that the film mostly uses the version which was shot by him.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared screenshots of Kangana’s conversation with Krish, in which she was asking him to watch the film before making assumptions about it. She asked Krish to explain the texts.

The person who saw both d versions mentioned that Ive done 85% n now the techinican who worked on ground told this. pic.twitter.com/vkM6mOiHSM — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse pic.twitter.com/QeA5aCDWtS — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

These r the future film makers I came out n spoke for, so that they wont face these humiliations.. pic.twitter.com/YV4YoAmrYm — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

“I never thought I’ve to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister’s words about me ehen I’ve questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie,” Krish wrote in a tweet. He also said that Kangana’s messages in the WhatsApp conversation were fake. “I’m confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I’ve questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come,” he wrote in a tweet.

He then attached screenshots of his chats with the crew members of Manikarnika who claimed his version was a masterpiece which was ruined by Kangana. The editor, who did not get a credit for his work in the film, said many other characters got little screentime and Sadashiv’s character (earlier played by Sonu Sood), was also turned insignificant. The assistant director said Krish’s vision for the film was far better than what was ultimately shown.

Krish and Kangana have been at war since she got the first credit as the director of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Last year, Kangana took over the film for reshoots after Krish moved on to work on his next project, the NTR biopic. What were earlier supposed to be quick reshoots, lasted for several weeks and Kangana later claimed to have reshot 70% of the film. She was credited as the co-director of the film with Krish. However, Krish has contested her claims and said that her patchwork did not warrant a director’s credit.

Kangana is currently in Germany and is yet to comment on Krish’s remarks.The film, also starring Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, released on January 25. The film has made Rs 52 crore at the box office so far.

