Manikarnika: Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar support Krish, tell Kangana Ranaut ‘earn your credit’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi is doing extremely well at the box office and has earned Rs 47.65 crore in the four days of its release. Kangana, however, has been slammed by many for taking the director’s credit for the film.

Filmmakers including Pooja Bhatt and Bejoy Nambiar have slammed the actor for how she dealt with the film when director Krish couldn’t shoot a large part of the film. The director had spoken about what had happened in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and reactions for the same have poured in on social media.

Apurva Asrani, who had accused Kangana of stealing credit for Simran, reiterated his claims and stressed that he went through the same kind of struggle faced by Krish during Manikarnika. Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “This is so wrong... on every level... this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution. “

Thankyou for finally acknowledging this. I had yearned for your support when she did this to me 2 years ago too. But still, I'm happy to see this condemnation from you. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

Her game is brutal. She first plays the victim & wins your trust. You give your all, sacrifice all other work, because she seems lovely. Then when you're ready with a film you nurtured/created, she has you thrown out. Then she uses the press & trolls to character assasinate you. https://t.co/TehVA7NyGR — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

This is just heartbreaking to watch ! No one should have to go through something like this. After #Simran & @Apurvasrani ‘s episode this is the 2nd time someone is calling her out. EARN your credit & GIVE credit where it’s due #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/nkbEynvBXK — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) January 28, 2019

Apurva replied to her tweet and said, “Thankyou for finally acknowledging this. I had yearned for your support when she did this to me 2 years ago too. But still, I’m happy to see this condemnation from you.”

Pooja inturn replied to the writer, “Am sorry if it seemed like I was being reticent with regards to my support then. The details of that situation,even though spelt out by all seemed murky to me which is why I didn’t jump in. Though I always maintained that Hansal’s silence felt odd & rather unjust.”

Apurva then explained, “Her game is brutal. She first plays the victim & wins your trust. You give your all, sacrifice all other work, because she seems lovely. Then when you’re ready with a film you nurtured/created, she has you thrown out. Then she uses the press & trolls to character assasinate you.”

Director Bejoy Nambiar also tweeted in response to Krish’s video and said, “This is just heartbreaking to watch ! No one should have to go through something like this. After #Simran & @Apurvasrani’s episode this is the 2nd time someone is calling her out. EARN your credit & GIVE credit where it’s due #KanganaRanaut.”

In an interview with IANS, Krish had said, “I remained quiet until the release. I had to remain quiet for the sake of the film and for the entire team which worked so hard on the film. But now, if I don’t speak about what Kangana did to the film I’d be doing a disservice to all our hard work... I’d say what I directed was pure gold. Kangana turned it into silver.”

Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi is a biopic of freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai written by Prasoon Joshi and Vijayendra Prasad, The film released on January 25, on the occasion of Republic Day.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 18:55 IST