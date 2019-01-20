Apurva Asrani criticises Hansal Mehta for ‘seeking mileage’ from Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain’s illness

National award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani has slammed filmmaker Hansal Mehta for “seeking mileage” from producer Kamal Jain’s illness. Jain, producer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi that stars Kangana Ranaut in lead role, has been hospitalised here for throat and chest infection.

On Sunday, Mehta posted about Jain’s health saying: “Sad news. I completely empathise with him and the possible cause of his condition. Prayers.”

Sad news. I completely empathise with him and the possible cause of his condition. Prayers. https://t.co/H2hweztPEI — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 20, 2019

Precious coming from someone who sent his closest collaborator to the gallows to gain the favor of the so called 'cause'. No apology, no empathy when your friend had a breakdown & was in the hospital? Please don't seek mileage from the man's illness now. Let him recover in peace. pic.twitter.com/jAFt7zmY0B — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 20, 2019

To which, Asrani responded: “Precious -- coming from someone who sent his closest collaborator to the gallows to gain the favour of the so called ‘cause’. No apology, no empathy when your friend had a breakdown and was in the hospital? Please don’t seek mileage from the man’s illness now. Let him recover in peace.”

Asrani and Mehta have been at loggerheads since Asrani wrote a post on social media calling the filmmaker “spineless”. He wrote the post as he was unhappy with actor Kangana Ranaut for claiming that she had co-written the script of 2017 film Simran, directed by Mehta. Asrani said he was not offended by the credits but felt “betrayed” by the actor.

Asrani also wished a speedy recovery for Jain. “My prayers are with Kamal Jain,” he tweeted.

Also read: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as a bride in leaked photo from Kalank, her dance number online too

Also read: Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan spends time in pool with friends and a furry fan. See video

Kangana had recently named Asrani in an interview to DNA. Speaking about the time she felt suffocated, the actor said, “At times I did feel cornered, especially after Simran’s failure. Script writer Apurva Asrani, filmmakers Ketan Mehta, Karan Johar and Rakesh Roshan and some others singled me out for criticism. The industry was having these intense meetings to make sure I was put in my place. Probably that was the only phase when I felt suffocated.”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 17:56 IST