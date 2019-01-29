Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi box office day 4: Kangana Ranaut’s film nears Rs 50 crore mark amid controversies

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi registered a huge decline on its first Monday. The film had shown exceptional growth during the weekend but collected just Rs 5.1 crore in all languages on day four. It released a day before Republic Day in over 50 countries and three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%... North circuits continue to lead... Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

The film’s release clashed with the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, which collected Rs 22 crore in three days.

#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

After opening at Rs 8.75 crore, Manikarnika more than doubled its growth on Republic Day with collections of Rs 18.10 crore. However, it fell to Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday. The film received good response in overseas markets during the weekend. Taran had updated the overseas collections of the film in his tweet: “#Manikarnika crosses $1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas.”

The release of the film has, however, been followed by a war of words between Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli and director Krish. Recently speaking in Kangana’s defence, Rangoli claimed that 70% of the film has been shot by her. Meanwhile, Krish has claimed otherwise and has accused the actor of hijacking the film, which he was hired to direct. Lyricist and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has also spoken in defence of Kangana.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 12:33 IST