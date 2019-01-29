Inside Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch: Kartik Aaryan makes his debut, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone add to the fun

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual calendar on Monday and invited the who’s who of Bollywood for the event. While many stars feature in the calendar, it was veteran actor Rekha who stole all the attention at the launch event. Ditching her trademark saree for a black outfit paired with studded boots and cat-eye shades, Rekha was a sport at the event as she played with Dabboo’s kids and struck candid poses. She was later joined by Vidya Balan.

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be featured on the calender for the first time in his career. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was accompanied by his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon and director Dinesh Vijan. The trio had a blast while posing for the paparazzi post the event. Kriti was spotted twinning with her sister Nupur Sanon in black.

Actor Sunny Leone is featured in a glamourous avatar in the calendar. Actor Tiger Shroff also features in the calendar and proudly posed beside his shirtless picture.

Actor Farhan Akhtar attended the event with his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, who stood out in pink attire. Bigg Boss 12 finalist Karanvir Bohra attended with wife, Teejay Sidhu. Another couple who drew attention were newlyweds Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who joined the other TV stars such as Karishma Tanna, Aamir Ali with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh, Hina Khan and Ronit Roy at the event.

A host of other Bollywood actors such as Urvashi Rautela, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani, Sophie Choudry, Elli Avram also added glamour to the launch party. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor Ankita Lokhande was also a part of the celebration and wore a silver dress.

