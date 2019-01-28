Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and others feature in Dabboo Ratnani’s 20th calendar. See pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shot once again for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. In a picture, which is being shared online by her many fanpages on social media, Aishwarya is seen in a purple suit and PVC shoes.

Other stars to shoot for Ratnani’s milestone 20th calendar are Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Leone, Farhan Akhtar and Kriti Sanon. Aishwarya has shot with him all 20 times while Abhishek has shot 18 calendars with him.

A teaser video shared by Ratnani shows the stars discussing their shoots and working experience with the photographer. Abhishek says he does the shoots only to meet with Ratnani’s wife and kids. Others praised him for his work and creativity.

Jacqueline posed with a bulldozer at a construction site, Kartik posed in a bed, Abhishek posed in a pool while Amitabh posed in a phone booth. Check out their pictures from behind-the-scenes here:

Aishwarya’s last release was Fanney Khan in which she starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next film was supposed to be Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan. However, rumours suggest that he has left the movie for another.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 20:41 IST