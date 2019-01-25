Have you seen these latest pics of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Rekha?
Check out what our favourite Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, dad Anil among others were up to.bollywood Updated: Jan 25, 2019 17:46 IST
Bollywood had a busy day with two big films set for releasing around the Republic Day weekend. Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray. The buzz around Kangana’s film is pretty high and spotted at the screening of the film in Mumbai was veteran actor Rekha, who was seen sharing warm vibes with Kangana’s sister, Rangoli. Similarly, the excitement around Thackeray biopic, especially in Maharashtra, too is high. The film was screened in Mumbai where its lead cast, Nawazuddin and Amrita Rao, were in attendance.
Actor Bobby Deol celebrated his birthday at an upscale restaurant in the city and attending it was the entire family including Sunny Deol, Sunny’s son Karan, wife Tania Deol among other family members.
Also read: Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from sister Riddhima’s wedding are viral now. See throwback photos
Young stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday (the latter will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2) were spotted at different places in Mumbai while Kajol was seen at a clinic in Versova. Amitabh Bachchan was at the launch of production company of actor Boman Irani, while Gauri Khan was in Delhi for the launch of a store called Zoya.
The Gully Boy music launch in Mumbai was a crazy affair with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in full flow.
Seen at the airport was Sonam Kapoor with dad Anil and newlyweds Pratiek Babbar and Sanya Sagar.
(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:42 IST