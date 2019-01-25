Have you seen these latest pics of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Rekha?

Bollywood had a busy day with two big films set for releasing around the Republic Day weekend. Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray. The buzz around Kangana’s film is pretty high and spotted at the screening of the film in Mumbai was veteran actor Rekha, who was seen sharing warm vibes with Kangana’s sister, Rangoli. Similarly, the excitement around Thackeray biopic, especially in Maharashtra, too is high. The film was screened in Mumbai where its lead cast, Nawazuddin and Amrita Rao, were in attendance.

Actor Bobby Deol celebrated his birthday at an upscale restaurant in the city and attending it was the entire family including Sunny Deol, Sunny’s son Karan, wife Tania Deol among other family members.

Young stars Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday (the latter will make her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2) were spotted at different places in Mumbai while Kajol was seen at a clinic in Versova. Amitabh Bachchan was at the launch of production company of actor Boman Irani, while Gauri Khan was in Delhi for the launch of a store called Zoya.

The Gully Boy music launch in Mumbai was a crazy affair with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in full flow.

Seen at the airport was Sonam Kapoor with dad Anil and newlyweds Pratiek Babbar and Sanya Sagar.

Amitabh Bachchan at the launch of Boman Irani’s production company and Manikarnika screening hosted by Kangana and Rangoli saw Rekha attend it.

Prateik Babbar with wife Sanya at the airport and screening of Thackeray at Inox saw Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao attend.

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Kajol spotted in Mumbai.

Ali Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the music launch of Gully Boy.

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja seen at the Mumbai airport.

Karan Deol at uncle Bobby Deol’s birthday bash.

Tanya Deol at husband Bobby’s birthday bash.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya in Mumbai.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:42 IST