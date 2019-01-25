Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from sister Riddhima’s wedding are viral now. See throwback photos

As Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Friday, Bharat took to Instagram to share throwback photos from their nuptials to wish his wife. “Can’t believe it’s been 13 years from this day. Here’s to love, laughter and happily ever after. Happy anniversary my @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial, “ wrote Bharat as he shared photos featuring the Kapoor family including his father-in-law Rishi Kapoor, brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and Raj Kapoor’s wife, late Krishna Kapoor.

Ranbir, dressed in a sherwarni and sporting a turban, can be seen doing the rituals as the bride’s brother. While the actor debuted in Bollywood in 2007’s Saawariya, the wedding took place in 2005.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda are also a part of the wedding and can be seen with the Kapoor family members.

Riddhima and Bharat have a daughter, 7-year-old Samara Sahni. Neetu Kapoor also wished Riddhima and Bharat on their anniversary. “If perfection had a name it would be these two,” she wrote.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are in New York where the actor is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease. They are often joined by their family in the US.

Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in a period drama, Shamshera.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 15:55 IST