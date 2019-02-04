Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone preserves the childlike side of herself exclusively for him in a heartfelt note

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for expressing his love for wife Deepika Padukone during interviews and at events. Deepika has usually been reticent in the past but looks like all that has changed. The actor now openly acknowledges his feelings for her in public as is evident on her website.

The portal opens to Deepika’s stunning picture in a pink and red attire which leads the viewers to a heartfelt note by Ranveer, shared on the home page.

Ranveer begins the note by calling Deepika the most amazing person and one of the finest actors in the world. He claims he is the closest person to her in the world and goes on to define her saying how she nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy.

He writes, “In her dealings, she is straight-shooting, sharp and fair – an absolute and thorough professional. She’s got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron will. Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect.”

Calling it inexplicably gratifying, he goes on to add how she preserves a vulnerable and innocent, childlike side of herself exclusively for him. He ends the note saying, “I am the proudest husband in the world. She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is truly…the light of my life.”

Ranveer had recently revealed at Mumbai Police’s Umang event that after his film Simmba’s success, even his wife welcomes him home saying, “Aaya police”.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at a lavish but intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy in November last year. Their private wedding was followed by three grand receptions -- one in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai, besides a DJ bash.

Also read: Ranveer Singh sets the ramp on fire with his live rap performance at the Lakme Fashion Week. See pics, video

Also read: Katrina Kaif drops a bomb on Instagram in a bikini. Check out the picture

On the work front, Deepika will now be seen playing the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her biopic titled Chhapaak. The film marks her debut in production and will be directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame. Ranveer saw the release of his biggest blockbuster Simmba that also turned out to be director Rohit Shetty’s biggest grosser. He is now promoting his upcoming film Gully Boy in which he plays a rapper.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 13:30 IST