Ranveer Singh refuses to let go of Deepika Padukone’s hand as honeymooners return home. See pics, video

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after honeymooning in Sri Lanka over the New Year. The couple was photographed at the airport as they held hands and posed for the cameras. Deepika and Ranveer kept their honeymoon private and didn’t share any photos and information on social media or otherwise.

Deepika was dressed in black separates with golden hoops while Ranveer kept it casual in a tee. The two also obliged fans and posed for selfies. Check out photos of Deepika and Ranveer…

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can’t stop smiling as they return home.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone click a selfie with a fan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Bandaranaike airport.

The couple also celebrated Deepika’s birthday while on their vacation. Late on Sunday, a photo of Deepika and Ranveer posing with the flight crew at Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport also emerged on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer married in Italy’s Lake Como in November, after which they hosted three wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Ranveer then went on to promote Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which co-starred Sara Ali Khan. The film has emerged as one of 2018’s biggest hits.

While Ranveer will now promote Gully Boy, which will also be shown at Berlin Film Festival, Deepika will start shooting her film Chhapaak. The actor will debut as a producer for the hard-hitting drama inspired by the life of acid-attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal.

Talking about the year that was, Ranveer recently told Hindustan Times, “Honestly, it’s an amazingly blessed time. I am really happy about everything but the best part of it all is that I’ve got married. You know, in spite of everything that has happened in my life, it’s the first time I feel that I have achieved something, ke maine life mein kuch kiya hai, kucch ukhada hai (laughs). It’s a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there’s someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before.”

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 10:49 IST