Deepika Padukone launches official website on birthday, shares new social media post. Check it out here

Deepika Padukone has launched her official website on her birthday. The actor shared the link to deepikapadukone.com on her social media handles on Saturday. “Here’s presenting my website,” she wrote. “Love, Deepika.”

The accompanying black and white image shows the Padmaavat star, with details about the website written on the side. The image also has a QR code on the bottom left-hand corner. Deepika had teased fans with an announcement 24 hours ago, setting up a countdown clock for the revelation. “Something super exciting coming up soon. Can’t wait to share this with you all. Love, Deepika,” she’d written.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film went on to become a big blockbuster, grossing close to Rs 600 crore worldwide.

The actor will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film about an acid attack survivor, which will also star Vikrant Massey. She is also expected to reprise her role as Serena Unger in the next instalment of the xXx franchise, opposite Vin Diesel.

Deepika had a big year both personally and professionally. After the big beginning with Padmaavat, the latter half of her 2018 was taken over by her wedding to Ranveer. The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding in Italy’s Lake Como district in November. Upon their return to India, they hosted several reception parties for friends, family and industry colleagues.

Deepika was also named among the top five richest Indian celebrities by Forbes magazine, a first for a woman. She made a reported Rs 112 crore in 2018.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 16:57 IST