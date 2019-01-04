Deepika Padukone has something exciting to share with her fans on birthday

Actor Deepika Padukone, who has been on a break from acting for over a year now, took to Instagram to announce that she has a surprise announcement to make on her birthday, January 4. The surprise announcement could be a film, an endorsement or even the next production venture.

She wrote, “Something super exciting coming up soon. Can’t wait to share this with you all. Love, Deepika.” The actor also added a countdown to her Instagram story to signify when the announcement would be made.

Deepika, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat opposite Shahid Kapoor, alongside Ranveer Singh. has been on a break for a year. The actor in a recent interview revealed that she needed the break as she was mentally exhausted and was preparing for the wedding as well.

Deepika will return to silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, it is about the life of an acid attack survivor and is based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal. This film will also mark Deepika’s first project as a film producer. The film will also star A Death in the Gunj actor Vikrant Massey.

Speaking of the film, Deepika had earlier tweeted, “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 20:49 IST