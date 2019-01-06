For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the season of PDA continues. See their latest exchange

We all know how in the run-up to their dreamy Italian wedding at lakeside town of Como, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would often leave “love-filled” comments on each other’s Instagram posts. That continued for quite some time and then they got married. But if one thought that all of that would stop post marriage, then clearly one was wrong. The much-in-love couple continue to shower love on each other on social media.

On a post announcing the trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming biopic Gully Boy, starring Ranveer in the lead role, Deepika left a comment. Showing her affection, she wrote: “You are unstoppable.” Ranveer, who has in the past credited Deepika for keeping him grounded despite all the fame and success he has seen in his career, lost no time in expressing his feelings for his new wife and friend of many years. He wrote: “You are my superpower.”

Meanwhile, Deepika celebrated her 33rd birthday, possibly in Sri Lanka, where the couple is holidaying currently, with a launch of her new website, deepikapadukone.com. It certainly came a treat to her fans. Within minutes of its launch, the website crashed, possibly due to heavy traffic.

On the work front, Deepika will soon begin working on her next project, Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Ranveer, who is enjoying the golden run of his recent film, Simmba, will begin promotions of Gully Boy, where he is paired with Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 09:09 IST