Katrina Kaif drops a bomb on Instagram in a bikini. Check out the picture

Actor Katrina Kaif is one of the most glamourous A-listers in Bollywood and she knows it. The actor shared a new picture from her swimming session on her Instagram and captioned it, “flippin’ out.” She can be seen mastering the art of flipping her hair as she emerges from the water in a skin-tonned two-piece bikini.

The picture was enough to attract the attention of her fans and friends. Her Zero co-star Anushka Sharma dropped a fire emoji in the comments section to admire her hotness in the picture. Dia Mirza commented “Wowsieeeee,” while Tiger Zinda Hai director Kabir Khan wrote, “Wow... great shot!!” Her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also praised her physique and commented “Uffffffffffff” along with two fire emojis.

Just a day before, Katrina had shared a slow motion video of herself on Instagram. She was seen posing in style in a short red dress besides a red bike. Deepika had commented on the post, “stop it” while many of her industry friends went on to put the fire sign in the comment section.

The actor will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. She will be seen alongside Salman Khan for the sixth time after their earlier blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and other films like Partner, Yuvvraaj and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Bharat’s teaser has already set the mood for the film as it shows Salman in a larger-than-life role. However, the fans got to watch only a small glimpse of Katrina in the trailer which didn’t reveal her entire look. She is seen standing in front of the Wagah border with Salman. Earlier, a still from the film showing her in a sari and curly hair was released by the makers. Salman had also shared a different still from their romantic song in the film.

Katrina was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, both of which turned out to be huge disappointments at the box office.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:06 IST