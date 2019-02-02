Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli go trekking in a New Zealand forest. See new pic

Actor Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in New Zealand and also giving company to husband Virat Kohli who is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The actor has been spending quality time with the cricketer ever since the release of her film Zero. The two, however, continue to update their fans back home by regularly sharing pictures on Instagram.

Anushka has shared a new picture in which she is sitting with Virat on a tree trunk in a forest with the caption, “Best friend forever.” The two can be seen in trekking gear.

Just a day earlier, Virat had shared a romantic picture on his account with just a love emoji as the caption. The two are seen embracing each other in the picture with a lake in the background.

The two had celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Australia on December 11 last year. Anushka had earlier flown to the continent nation to be with the cricketer where he led India to historic Test series victory against the Aussies in their own den.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the role of a wheelchair bound scientist with cerebral palsy in Zero. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the third time, after her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and their second film together, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also starred Katrina Kaif and had Shah Rukh in the role of a dwarf. The film proved to be a dampener at the box office with collections of below Rs 90 crore.

Also read: Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl competes as daughter Alisah’s father in race. Watch video

Anushka is now co-producing a film with brother Karnesh Sharma titled Bulbul for Netflix and a series for Amazon Prime.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 14:59 IST