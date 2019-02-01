 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli gaze into each other’s eyes in romantic new picture. See it here
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli gaze into each other’s eyes in romantic new picture. See it here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strike a romantic pose in a new picture from New Zealand. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2019 19:36 IST
Anushka Sharma,Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in New Zealand.

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to provide their fans with pictures from their tour of New Zealand, where Virat is leading the Indian cricket team on a series against the Black Caps. The new picture, shared by Virat, shows the couple striking a romantic pose against a scenic backdrop.

Virat captioned the image, posted on Instagram on Friday, with a simple heart emoji. Holding his wife in his arms, Virat can be seen in an all-black outfit, with a black tee, shoes and track bottoms. Anushka, on the other hand, is wearing a white T-shirt. Both are gazing into each other’s eyes and smiling, with what looks like a lake behind them.

♥️

The picture appears to be from the same outing from which Anushka shared a couple of images on her Instagram. Three days ago the actor had posted a picture of herself, sitting cross-legged on a field, with the bright sun making her squint. She captioned the image, “You’re only always one breath away from Bliss.” Anushka had also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, which showed two pairs of legs - presumably her’s and Virat’s - lazing on a field, with heart emojis floating above them.

No filters needed #NewZealand 🥰

Moving at the pace of nature ... 💛👒🌞

The couple has been sharing regular pictures from New Zealand. Anushka’s first picture came a day after they landed in the country, and showed her sitting on a park bench. A second image showed her surrounded by natural beauty, enjoying the New Zealand summer.

Virat has been sharing pictures on his own Instagram, and a recent one showed the couple deboarding a private jet. Virat captioned the picture, “Travels with her.”

Prior to travelling to New Zealand, where Virat and the Indian cricket team is playing a series of ODIs and T20s, the couple was in Australia, where they spent New Year’s.

Anushka was most recently seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s box office disappointment, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. She will next produce a horror film for Netflix.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 19:30 IST

