Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma found the cutest little fan in New Zealand. See pic

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma interacted with a young fan in New Zealand, and a picture of their chat is being widely shared online. The couple is in New Zealand for the Indian cricket team’s series against the Black Caps. Virat will lead the team in five ODIs, followed by three T20s.

The picture, shared by several fan clubs online, shows Virat crouching down to talk to the young girl, as Anushka looks on. They’re both wearing black outfits, and Virat appears to be carrying takeout food in a plastic bag.

Anushka had previously shared a picture of herself in New Zealand, soaking up the sun, sitting on a park bench. She’d captioned the picture as, “No filter needed.”

The couple was welcomed to the country amid huge cheers at the airport, as video captured and subsequently shared shows. They were arriving from Australia, where the Indian cricket team delivered historic victories.

Virat and Anushka spent New Year’s in Australia, and shared pictures as well. They even took time off and dropped by the ongoing Australian Open for a day of tennis. Virat shared a picture of the two with legend Roger Federer on his Instagram.

Anushka’s latest release, Zero, was one of 2018’s biggest financial disappointments. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf, and directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero received mixed reviews and failed to recoup its Rs 200 crore budget. Rai recently defended the film, saying that he isn’t disappointed because the film stayed true to his vision.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:51 IST