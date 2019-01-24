Anushka Sharma can’t handle Virat Kohli’s beauty as they spend a sunny afternoon together. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are spending a sunny day together. The two are sharing each other’s pictures and videos on social media and as they relax in New Zealand.

Anushka shared a sun bathed picture of herself and a super-zoomed in video of her husband. “Uff can’t handle this beauty,” she wrote on Virat’s picture. Virat also shared a picture of himself. “Basking in the sun,” he captioned it. Virat is seen in a beige T-shirt and black shorts with white sneakers while Anushka is seen in an all-white outfit.

Basking in the sun. ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/BEcZ2y2qrt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2019

The two are in New Zealand for the Indian cricket team’s series against the Black Caps. Virat will lead the team in five ODIs, followed by three T20s. A picture of the two meeting a young fan in New Zealand also went viral on Wednesday.

Also read: Luka Chuppi trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s live-in experience promises major laughs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in New Zealand. (Instagram)

The two recently met legendary tennis star Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday. Kohli, who donned the spectator’s hat alongside Anushka, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in the men’s singles third-round match and Serena Williams storm into the fourth round of women’s singles. Kohli took to social media to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film bombed at the box office. Anushka hasn’t announced any new projects since.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 14:55 IST