India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma welcomed with loud cheers in Auckland - Watch

After a groundbreaking tour of Australia, where India defeated the hosts in both the Tests and the bilateral ODI series for the first time in their history, the Virat Kohli-led outfit has embarked on a tour of New Zealand.

India, ranked second in the ICC ODI rankings, will take on the third-placed Balck Caps in five one-dayers before playing three T20s. The first of the five ODIs will be played in Napier on 23 January.

The visiting squad has landed in the land of the kiwis and were greeted with a loud cheer by eager Indian supporters as they touched down in Auckland.

However, the loudest reception was reserved for Team India skipper Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

India were drubbed 4-0 by the Kiwis in the 2013-14 season, the last time they played them in New Zealand. However, buoyed by their historic wins Down Under, India will look for a similar outcome against Australia’s trans-Tasman rivals.

The Napier ODI will be followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui, while Hamilton and Wellington will host the final two matches of the series.

Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respectively.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

