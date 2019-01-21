India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli & Co cannot take Black Caps lightly, warns former cricketer

India created history by winning their first Test series in Australia and followed it up with another landmark win in the ODI series Down Under. The winning margin was 2-1 in both the formats of the game. While the Test series was India’s first on the Australian soil in 71 years of travels, the ODI win was also the first time the visitors triumphed in a 50-over bilateral series Down Under.

Buoyed by their record-breaking twin triumphs, India will now embark on a tour of New Zealand tour, where they will play five ODIs followed by three T20s.

However, former India international Madan Lal has warned Virat Kohli’s men that the New Zealand will be a tough side and will make life difficult for the tourists.

“New Zealand is a tough side. I think they will give a tough fight to India because they have a very balanced team and also have experienced players in the side”, Lal told Sports Tak.

But he added matches against tough sides are good preparation for the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England.

“It will be better for India to face a tougher team ahead of the World Cup. When you play matches against these teams, it only benefits the team. They have a quality batting line-up and their bowling attack is also very good.

“I think, it will be advangate India in New Zealand. They will be confident after beating Australia in their own backyard. We have also given them tough fight in the last few India-New Zealand series. But we can not take them lightly,” he added.

The five-match ODI series between the two team begins in Napier on January 23, followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui. Hamilton and Wellington will host the final two matches of the series.

Meanwhile, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respectively.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

