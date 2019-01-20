India vs New Zealand: ‘Entree over, time for main course’ – Styris throws down the gauntlet for Virat Kohli and Co

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has thrown down the gauntlet for Team India after they registered a 2-1 win over Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series.

After losing the first ODI in Sydney, Virat Kohli and his troops hit back strongly to win the next two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively to register their first-ever bilateral ODI series win Down Under.

Following their successful campaign in Australia, the Indian team will travel to New Zealand, where the two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is.

Styris — who played 188 ODIs and 29 Tests for the Kiwis — challenged India to put on a similar performance against New Zealand and his social media post read: “Well done @BCCI ..entree is over time for the main course!!!”

Well done @BCCI ..entree is over time for the main course!!! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 18, 2019

The five-match ODI series between the two team begins in Napier on January 23, followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui. Hamilton and Wellington will host the final two matches of the series.

Meanwhile, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respectively.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

