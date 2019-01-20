India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni on verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record

MS Dhoni was brilliant during the recently concluded ODI series against Australia as he scored three consecutive fifties to guide India to a historic win in Melbourne.Dhoni was recently awarded the Man of the series for his match-winning knocks and his brilliant run of form also served as a fitting reply to his many critics.

It was also a huge difference from his form in 2018 when he scored only 275 runs in 20 innings recording worst-ever average and strike rate in his 12-year-long international career. With India travelling to New Zealand next for a five-match ODI series, Dhoni has a chance to add another major feat to his name.

When it comes to the list of leading run-getters for India in an ODI series in New Zealand, Dhoni is currently third. The former skipper stands behind Sachin Tendulkar (652 from 18 matches) and Virender Sehwag (598 in 12 matches). Hence, Dhoni requires 197 runs to overcame Tendulkar in order to add another milestone to his name.

The five-match ODI series between the two team begins in Napier on January 23, followed by two consecutive matches in Mount Maunganui. Hamilton and Wellington will host the final two matches of the series.Meanwhile, Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton are scheduled to host the three T20Is respectively.

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

