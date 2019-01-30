Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Zealand tour is all about travel and couple goals. See every pic here

Anushka Sharma on Tuesday shared new pictures from New Zealand, where she is currently stationed with husband Virat Kohli, who is on tour of the country with the Indian cricket team. Virat is leading the team in a series of one-dayers and T20s.

Anushka’s new Instagram picture shows her sitting cross-legged on a field, with the stunning natural New Zealand landscape serving as a backdrop. She’s wearing a simple white tee and black pants. She captioned the picture, “You’re only always one breath away from Bliss.” An Instagram story shared by her shows two pairs of legs (presumably hers and Virat’s) relaxing on the same field, with a pink heart sticker on top.

On the same day, Virat on his own Instagram had shared a picture of the two of them, deboarding a private jet. “Travels with her,” Virat captioned the image.

The couple has been posting regular updates from New Zealand on their Instagram pages. Anushka kicked things off on the day they landed, with a picture captioned, “No filter needed.” It showed her sitting on a park bench, taking in the sunlight. She followed the post up with several Instagram stories of Virat in goofy poses.

The cricketer, meanwhile, has also been sharing pictures of himself and his wife, although his timeline also includes stills from the cricket matches.

Fan pages have also been sharing pictures of the couple, most prominently one that featured them interacting with a young fan.

Prior to arriving in New Zealand, the couple was in Australia, where Virat led the team to historic victories. They took time off from their busy schedules to spend a day watching tennis at the Australian Open, which concluded recently. During their time there, the couple posed for photographs with the legendary Roger Federer.

Anushka’s last screen appearance was in Aanand L Rai’s box office dud, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. She will produce an original horror film for Netflix in the coming months.

