Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli set travel goals with new pic of private plane. See it here

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are having a grand time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading the Indian cricket team in a series of ODIs and T20s. On Tuesday, Virat shared a picture of the two of them, in which they can be seen deboarding a private plane, with their luggage beside them. “Travels with her,” Virat captioned the image.

The picture shows Virat and Anushka with their arms thrown across each other’s shoulders, wearing casual clothes. Virat is dressed in dark colours, while Anushka is mostly wearing lighter shades.

The couple has been posting frequent updates from their tour of New Zealand. Anushka on her Instagram has previously shared pictures of herself taking in the natural beauty of the country. She also shared funny images and videos of Virat on her Instagram stories.

The cricketer, meanwhile, has also been sharing pictures of himself and his wife, although his timeline also includes stills from the cricket matches.

Prior to arriving in New Zealand, the couple was in Australia, where Virat led the team to historic victories. They took time off from their busy schedules to spend a day watching tennis at the Australian Open, which concluded recently. During their time there, the couple posed for photographs with the legendary Roger Federer.

Anushka’s last screen appearance was in Aanand L Rai’s box office dud, Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. She will produce an original horror film for Netflix in the coming months.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 09:11 IST