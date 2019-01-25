Tag along with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on their New Zealand tour. See all the pics here

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in New Zealand, where Virat is leading the Indian cricket team in five one-day internationals and three T20s against the Black Caps. Anushka has taken the opportunity to share pictures from New Zealand, of both herself and her husband, on her Instagram.

Anushka’s first picture from New Zealand came a day after the couple arrived to huge fan frenzy, on January 20. “No filters needed,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself, sitting on a park bench, wearing a denim jacket and white pants.

A day later, a new image of the couple, interacting with a young fan, was shared online. The picture showed Virat crouched next to a young girl, chatting intently, as Anushka looked on. Virat appeared to be carrying takeout in a plastic bag.

Anushka on Thursday shared a series of Instagram stories, the first one featuring her lounging on a couch, while the second and third were of Virat. She captioned the first image of Virat, which was a close-up of his nose, “Beautiful sight’.” The second, a Boomerang video, was captioned, “Uff can’t handle the beauty.”

On Friday, the actor shared a new image. It shows Anushka wearing a summery blue dress, a straw hat, and sunglasses. She appears to be by the coast, because the sea can be seen behind her. “Moving at the pace of nature,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Virat shared a couple of pictures on his own Instagram. India’s next match is scheduled for Saturday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. India leads the series 1-0. Prior to New Zealand, the couple was in Australia, where Virat lead the team in historic wins.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:25 IST