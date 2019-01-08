So proud of you my love, Anushka Sharma tells Virat Kohli as they celebrate India’s win over Australia. See pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma shared a special post congratulating husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as the team celebrated its historic series victory in Australia on Monday. Anushka and Virat also spent some quality time together a day after Team India won the historic first-ever series in Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

The couple shared a few pictures as it celebrated the win with some friends. While Virat can be seen feeding a piece of cake to Anushka in one photo, there was also a group selfie from their brunch with friends. Dressed in distressed denims and a sheer black top, Anushka also shared a glimpse of the day on her Instagram stories. She also shared a selfie of herself while soaking up the Australian sun.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli during a brunch with friends.

Anushka Sharma soaks some sun in Australia.

Anushka wrote in her congratulatory post, “They came. They conquered !! History written and created by this bunch !! Huge congratulations to all players, coaching unit and support staff ; it takes undying perseverance & solid conviction to focus on what’s important and shut out the rest . So so happy and proud of you my love @virat.kohli.”

The actor was earlier spotted cheering on her husband from the bleachers at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On being spotted by the paparazzi, she played peek-a-boo with cameras. Anushka earlier celebrated the New Year with Virat in Sydney and wished their fans.

Anushka has been updating her fans with photos from Australia. She recently shared a picture with the caption, “You make me such a happy girl.”

Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

On the work front, Anushka saw the release of her big budget film Zero on December 21. The film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, failed to work wonders at the box office. She played a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy in the film. Virat too, had watched Zero in Melbourne and had praised his wife’s performance on Twitter.

