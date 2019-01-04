Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli in new photo, says he makes her a happy girl

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a loved-up new picture with her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The popular couple can be seen hugging in the picture.

“You make me such a happy girl,” Anushka captioned the picture. She is seen in a striped white shirt and black pants while Virat is seen in an orange striped shirt and blue denims. Both of them are wearing sunglasses and sharing a cheeky laugh.

The Indian cricket team is in Australia for a series of test matches with the host country. Anushka was spotted cheering for Team India from the bleachers during the fourth and final test match on Thursday in Sydney. India has an unbeatable 2-1 lead against the Aussies in the series.

The couple celebrated the New Year together in Sydney. Virat shared pictures with Anushka and also wished their fans a wonderful year ahead. He tweeted, “Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead. God bless everyone.”

Virat had earlier announced on social media that the two will usher in 2019 in Sydney. He had said, “Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the New Year’s Eve with my one and only. @anushkasharma”

Anushka’s latest release, Zero, failed to perform well at the box office. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:13 IST