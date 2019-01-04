Anushka Sharma plays peek-a-boo with camera as she cheers for Virat Kohli in Australia. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the busiest celebrity couples around. Captain Virat is currently on touring Australia with the Indian cricket team, and giving him company is wife Anushka. The actor, who saw the release of her film Zero on December 21, joined Virat in Australia after wrapping up the promotions of the film. As India are lead the four-match series 2-1, she was recently spotted supporting Virat and the boys from the stands at the SCG stadium.

The fourth and final test match of the series is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Her pictures surfaced on fan accounts, and showed her playing peek-a-boo with the camera. Wearing a sleek pink halter neck dress, the actor caught the attention of the fans who’d come to watch the match.

The couple celebrated New Year’s in Australia. Anushka had shared a picture along with Virat to wish their fans on the beginning of the New Year. She wrote along with the picture, “Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within... A very happy new year from us to you.”

Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within 💫 ... A very happy new year from us to you 💗 pic.twitter.com/H4TDuZM3Db — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2019

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second left, and his wife, Jenny, right, meet India's cricket captain Virat Kohli, second right, and his wife, Anushka Sharma, right, during a reception for Australia's and India's cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney. (AP)

Pictures of the couple having a gala time on the streets of Sydney on New Year’s eve won the hearts of their fans. While Anushka was dressed for the occasion in a metallic silver one-shoulder dress, Virat complemented her in black and brown. Another video of the couple roaming on the streets in casuals was also shared by their fans.

Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

On the work front, Zero, in which Anushka stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, got a mixed response from critics and audiences. The film has collected around Rs 90 crore in 12 days.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 09:04 IST